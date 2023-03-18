 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UCLA vs. Northwestern: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

UCLA and Northwestern face off on Saturday in the Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-UNC Asheville vs UCLA Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 UCLA Bruins face off against the No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. The West region game is taking place in Sacramento, California with tip-off scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch UCLA-Northwestern at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

UCLA (30-5, 18-2 Pac-12) came out of the gate firing with a dominant first-round victory over the No. 15 seed UNC-Asheville 86-53 on Thursday night. The 33-point deficit was the largest of the game as Amari Bailey and Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the way with 17 points.

Northwestern (22-11, 12-8 Big Ten) never trailed in its Round 1 win against the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos 75-67. Boo Buie scored a game-high 22 points with five rebounds and five assists as the Wildcats move on to the second round.

UCLA is an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 127.5.

How to watch UCLA vs. Northwestern

Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: UCLA -8, 127.5

