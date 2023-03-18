UCLA vs. Northwestern: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 UCLA Bruins face off against the No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. The West region game is taking place in Sacramento, California with tip-off scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch UCLA-Northwestern at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

UCLA (30-5, 18-2 Pac-12) came out of the gate firing with a dominant first-round victory over the No. 15 seed UNC-Asheville 86-53 on Thursday night. The 33-point deficit was the largest of the game as Amari Bailey and Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the way with 17 points.

Northwestern (22-11, 12-8 Big Ten) never trailed in its Round 1 win against the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos 75-67. Boo Buie scored a game-high 22 points with five rebounds and five assists as the Wildcats move on to the second round.

UCLA is an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 127.5.

How to watch UCLA vs. Northwestern

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: UCLA -8, 127.5