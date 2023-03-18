Texas vs. Penn State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament gets underway with the No. 2 Texas Longhorns facing off against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. The Midwest region game takes place in Des Moines, Iowa with tip-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Texas-Penn State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Texas (27-8, 12-6 Big 12) rolled through the Big 12 Tournament and opened the NCAA Tournament with a dominant 81-61 win over the Colgate Raiders on Thursday night. The Longhorns were led by Sir’Jabari Rice, who scored 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting from deep to lead the way.

Penn State (23-13, 10-10 Big Ten) put together a strong performance in Thursday’s first round with a 76-59 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. Andrew Funk went off for 27 points on 8-of-10 shooting from 3-point range as the Nittany Lions look to pick up an upset to reach the Sweet 16.

Texas is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 140.5.

