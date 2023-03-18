 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas vs. Penn State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

Texas and Penn State face off on Saturday in the Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Colgate vs Texas Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament gets underway with the No. 2 Texas Longhorns facing off against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. The Midwest region game takes place in Des Moines, Iowa with tip-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Texas-Penn State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Texas (27-8, 12-6 Big 12) rolled through the Big 12 Tournament and opened the NCAA Tournament with a dominant 81-61 win over the Colgate Raiders on Thursday night. The Longhorns were led by Sir’Jabari Rice, who scored 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting from deep to lead the way.

Penn State (23-13, 10-10 Big Ten) put together a strong performance in Thursday’s first round with a 76-59 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. Andrew Funk went off for 27 points on 8-of-10 shooting from 3-point range as the Nittany Lions look to pick up an upset to reach the Sweet 16.

Texas is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 140.5.

How to watch Texas vs. Penn State

Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Texas -5.5, 140.5

