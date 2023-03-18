Best bets for 2023 NCAA Tournament Second Round on Sunday, March 19

We have made it through the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and the second round will continue on Sunday, March 19. As you continue to place your bets for March Madness, here are our best bets for Sunday’s games.

2023 March Madness picks: Sunday, March 19

Creighton +1 (-110)

This game against Baylor is a pick ‘em, and I think Creighton has upset on its mind. The Bears didn’t get challenged in the first round and rolled over UC Santa Barbara. The Bluejays had a tougher test against NC State but picked up the 72-63 victory. Creighton gets the edge on Sunday because of 7 ft. 1 junior Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 31 points and seven rebounds in the round one win.

Fairleigh Dickinson +15 (-110)

You’re gonna tell me that a 16-seed that took down a No. 1 seed for the second time since the field expanded in 1985 is a 15-point underdog in its next game against a 9-seed? When UMBC beat No. 1 Virginia in 2018, they faced No. 9 Kansas State in the second round. Sure, they lost but only by seven. Fairleigh Dickinson is playing with house money, and their “why not us” mentality should see them cover on Sunday.

Indiana -1.5 (-110)

There have been times this season when the Miami Hurricanes look unbeatable. Then, there are other times when they look like they could beat by a high school varsity team. They were down five points at halftime against No. 12 Drake and escaped with the seven-point win. Yes, the Hoosiers didn’t exactly blow out No. 13 Kent State winning by 11. The focal point is forward Trayce Jackson-Davis ended up with 24 points and 11 rebounds with five assists and five blocks. Indiana matches up well against Miami, and their frontcourt should be the reason they cover.