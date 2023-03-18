Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, March 18

There are eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which gives bettors a decent selection when it comes to targeting player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

De’Aaron Fox over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Wizards (-130)

Fox isn’t really known for hitting the triple at a great clip, but he’s gone over this line in the last four games and has hit at least one three in the last five. The Wizards rank 16th in the league in opponent three-point percentage, so the matchup is favorable enough for Fox to at least connect on a couple from behind the arc.

Jimmy Butler over 23.5 points vs. Bulls (-115)

In 11 career games against his former team, Butler has averaged 24.5 points per game. The forward has played Chicago just once this season in the opener, where he scored 24. Butler has topped this line in five of his last six games, with the lone under coming at 23 points. He should eclipse this mark tonight.

Paul George over 4.5 assists vs. Magic (-150)

In the nine games he’s played since the Clippers added Russell Westbrook, George is averaging 5.2 assists. He’s topped this line five times, with two unders coming at four assists. Kawhi Leonard is out, so George is going to have the ball in his hands a lot. The Magic rank 24th in the league in opponent assists, so look for the veteran forward to get to at least five in this Saturday afternoon contest.