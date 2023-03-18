 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 18

We go over some top bargain options $5K or under on DraftKings for Saturday’s main slate.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets
Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 16, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
We have eight games on Saturday’s NBA schedule, but only six are part of the main DFS slate. That can make value plays a bit tougher to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings, $4,700

Perhaps no one has benefitted from Sacramento’s high-powered offense more than Monk. The sharpshooter has topped 33 DKFP in three of his last five games and now gets to play a Wizards team on the second night of a back-to-back set. Monk’s three-point shooting gives him more upside than most value plays, and he’s a good option to round out lineups in tonight’s contests.

Ochai Agbaji, Utah Jazz, $3,500

Even if Jordan Clarkson returns to play, Agbaji should continue receiving heavy minutes for Utah. The guard is averaging 19.9 DKFP over the last three games and has 15+ DKFP in 10 of his last 11 games. The Celtics are on the second night of a back-to-back, so they could be a little fatigued in this one. Take Agbaji to provide solid production, especially at this price.

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers, $4,900

Smith has been excellent for the Pacers lately, hitting 20+ DKFP in five of his last seven games despite not playing heavy minutes. The big man is averaging 24 DKFP per game over that same timespan and could get a good matchup with the 76ers on a back-to-back set. Smith tallied 21 fantasy points in 21 minutes the last time these teams met.

