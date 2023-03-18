NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 18

We have eight games on Saturday’s NBA schedule, but only six are part of the main DFS slate. That can make value plays a bit tougher to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings, $4,700

Perhaps no one has benefitted from Sacramento’s high-powered offense more than Monk. The sharpshooter has topped 33 DKFP in three of his last five games and now gets to play a Wizards team on the second night of a back-to-back set. Monk’s three-point shooting gives him more upside than most value plays, and he’s a good option to round out lineups in tonight’s contests.

Ochai Agbaji, Utah Jazz, $3,500

Even if Jordan Clarkson returns to play, Agbaji should continue receiving heavy minutes for Utah. The guard is averaging 19.9 DKFP over the last three games and has 15+ DKFP in 10 of his last 11 games. The Celtics are on the second night of a back-to-back, so they could be a little fatigued in this one. Take Agbaji to provide solid production, especially at this price.

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers, $4,900

Smith has been excellent for the Pacers lately, hitting 20+ DKFP in five of his last seven games despite not playing heavy minutes. The big man is averaging 24 DKFP per game over that same timespan and could get a good matchup with the 76ers on a back-to-back set. Smith tallied 21 fantasy points in 21 minutes the last time these teams met.