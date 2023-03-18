Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Knicks on Saturday

The Denver Nuggets (47-23) will play the first part of a back-to-back set in the Big Apple when they meet the New York Knicks (41-30) Saturday afternoon. The Nuggets snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Pistons, while the Knicks have won two in a row and seven of their last 10.

The Nuggets are intact on the injury front. The Knicks have listed point guard Jalen Brunson as questionable, signaling a potential return for the star.

Denver is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 230. The Nuggets are -130 on the moneyline, while the Knicks are +110.

Nuggets vs. Knicks, 1 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +2

The line seems to indicate Brunson will suit up, but the Knicks have done well without him in the lineup. This team has maintained its composure after the All-Star break and appears to be ready to make some playoff noise. New York is 15-17-3 ATS at home, but is 21-15-1 ATS as an underdog. The Nuggets are 8-13 ATS as a road favorite, and have covered the spread just once in their last six games. Take New York to cover Saturday.

Over/Under: Under 230

The Nuggets rank 21st in points per game over the last five contests, and the Knicks rank 24th. Denver has gone over the total in three of its last five, while New York has hit the under in four of its last five. These teams are decent enough defensively to slow things down Saturday afternoon, which should help the under hit on a relatively high total.