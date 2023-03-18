Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Raptors on Saturday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) meet the Toronto Raptors (34-36) in a battle of two teams fighting for play-in positioning in their respective conferences. The Timberwolves are on a two-game losing streak, while the Raptors have won their last two games.

Anthony Edwards suffered an ankle injury Friday and his status for this game will be in doubt. Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid could also sit on the second day of a back-to-back set. The Raptors are intact on the day-to-day injury front.

The Raptors are 9.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 225. Toronto is -435 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is +350.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +9.5

If Edwards is the only player out for Minnesota, the Timberwolves have a good chance of covering. They are 7-4 ATS with no rest, and 9-4 ATS with a rest disadvantage. While the Raptors are strong at home with a 21-14 ATS mark, they are just 19-22 ATS as the favorite this season. With a spread approaching double digits, Toronto’s general inconsistencies are hard to overlook. Injury updates could change some things but the Timberwolves should be able to cover this line.

Over/Under: Over 225

The Timberwolves have gone over their totals in four of the last six games. The Raptors have hit the over in their last three and six of their last seven. These teams are close in points per game over the last five, and this total isn’t too high for them to top. If the Timberwolves decide to pull the plug and rest players, the under would probably be the safer play.