Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Miami Heat (38-33) face the Chicago Bulls (32-37) Saturday evening in a game with major play-in implications in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have won their last two games and currently hold the No. 7 seed, while the Bulls have won three of their last four and occupy the No. 10 spot.

Kyle Lowry is questionable for the Heat with a knee injury but he’s expected to play. We’ll see if the Bulls rest any of their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

The Heat are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 216.5. Miami is -145 on the moneyline, while Chicago comes in at +125.

Heat vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2.5

The Heat have been bad as the favorite this season, posting a 16-32-3 ATS mark with that designation. However, they’ve covered in two of their last four contests as the favorite. The Bulls are 6-8-1 ATS as the home underdog and 5-6-1 ATS with no rest. Chicago has also won both meetings this season so far. Given the inconsistencies of this Bulls team, the Heat should be able to win and cover Saturday.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

One game this season went .5 under this line and the other game went over. The Heat have actually gone over their totals in the last four games and six of the last eight. The Bulls have hit the over in five of their last seven games. If Chicago doesn’t rest its key guys, the over should hit on this low number tonight.