Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Grizzlies on Saturday

The Golden State Warriors (36-35) will attempt to end their road woes when they face the Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) Saturday evening. The Warriors are on a two-game losing streak, while the Grizzlies have won four of their last five contests.

Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney and Klay Thompson could be rested on the second night of a back-to-back. Draymond Green should return after serving a one-game suspension for technical accumulation. Memphis guard Ja Morant remains suspended and is still away from the team.

The Grizzlies are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 234.5. Memphis is -125 on the moneyline, while Golden State is +105.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -2

Memphis won 131-110 against Golden State a little over a week ago, and the Warriors have been hilariously bad on the road this season. They are 7-28 away from San Francisco, so there’s a good chance they lose this game. The Warriors are also on the second night of a back-to-back and could rest some players. The Grizzlies are 3-4 ATS since Morant’s departure from the team. Take them to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 234.5

The under might be in play depending on how Golden State manages its guys but for now we’ll take the over. This hit with ease in the last meeting. The Warriors are 24-9-1 to the over in road games, largely because they forget how to play defense. Memphis should be able to score with ease and Golden State will likely to have to play from behind again. Take the over here.