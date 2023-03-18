NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR will be in Atlanta, Georgia for its next races. The 2023 Ambetter Health 400 will run on Sunday, March 19 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Fox, but the day before, qualifying will be held to determine the starting lineup for the race.

Qualifying will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 11:35 a.m. ET and will air on FS1. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session that will see the race field separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will each run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. This process is repeated with the drivers in Group B, with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round.

The final round of qualifying with the 10 remaining drivers will consist of one more single-car, single-lap qualifier. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Sunday’s race, and the rest of the starting lineup will be determined.

William Byron and Kyle Larson head into qualifying as co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with +900 odds to win the race on Sunday.