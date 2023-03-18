 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Ambetter Health 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Shingrix Toyota, and Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Atlanta, Georgia for its next races. The 2023 Ambetter Health 400 will run on Sunday, March 19 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Fox, but the day before, qualifying will be held to determine the starting lineup for the race.

Qualifying will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 11:35 a.m. ET and will air on FS1. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session that will see the race field separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will each run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. This process is repeated with the drivers in Group B, with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round.

The final round of qualifying with the 10 remaining drivers will consist of one more single-car, single-lap qualifier. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Sunday’s race, and the rest of the starting lineup will be determined.

William Byron and Kyle Larson head into qualifying as co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with +900 odds to win the race on Sunday.

2023 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation