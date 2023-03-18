 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for Ambetter Health 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Shingrix Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 19. They will run the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. The day before, the Cup Series will hold qualifying to determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. Qualifying will begin at 11:35 a.m. ET on FS1.

This race will utilize one-lap qualifying. The field will be split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with the drivers in Group B and their five fastest drivers also heading to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier. The fastest driver will earn the pole for Sunday’s race as the rest of the starting lineup is determined.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

William Byron and Kyle are co-favorites to win the race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch follows at +1000 and Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin are all +1200.

How to watch qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400

Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 11:35 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

