NASCAR qualifying for Ambetter Health 400 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 19. They will run the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. The day before, the Cup Series will hold qualifying to determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. Qualifying will begin at 11:35 a.m. ET on FS1.

This race will utilize one-lap qualifying. The field will be split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with the drivers in Group B and their five fastest drivers also heading to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier. The fastest driver will earn the pole for Sunday’s race as the rest of the starting lineup is determined.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

William Byron and Kyle are co-favorites to win the race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch follows at +1000 and Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin are all +1200.

How to watch qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

