NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Ambetter Health 400 race

The NASCAR Cup Series will be in Atlanta, Georgia for this weekend’s races. The 2023 Ambetter Health 400 will take place on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. Qualifying for the race will run on Saturday, March 18. It will be an early day for the Cup Series as qualifying starts at 11:35 a.m. ET on FS1.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will use the single-lap qualifying format. The field will be split into two groups. Those in Group A will run a single-car, single-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be replicated by the cars in Group B. The five fastest drivers in this group will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier with the fastest driver earning pole position as the rest of the starting lineup is settled.

Kyle Larson and defending race winner William Byron head into qualifying as +900 favorites to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch follows at +1000. Chase Briscoe claimed pole position a year ago and is +4000 to win the race this year.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.