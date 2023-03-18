 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Ambetter Health 400 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, and Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Kubota Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will be in Atlanta, Georgia for this weekend’s races. The 2023 Ambetter Health 400 will take place on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. Qualifying for the race will run on Saturday, March 18. It will be an early day for the Cup Series as qualifying starts at 11:35 a.m. ET on FS1.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will use the single-lap qualifying format. The field will be split into two groups. Those in Group A will run a single-car, single-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be replicated by the cars in Group B. The five fastest drivers in this group will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier with the fastest driver earning pole position as the rest of the starting lineup is settled.

Kyle Larson and defending race winner William Byron head into qualifying as +900 favorites to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch follows at +1000. Chase Briscoe claimed pole position a year ago and is +4000 to win the race this year.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation