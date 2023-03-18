What time is the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 19 with the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 260 laps and usually lasts just at three and a half hours.

The first stage of the race is 60 laps. The second and final stages will each be 100 laps. Last year’s winner was William Byron, who finished in 3:57:14. He heads into this race winning the last two races. Ryan Blaney won in 3:27:41 in 2021, and Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag in 3:30:03 in 2020.

Joey Logano claimed pole position for Sunday’s race and Austin Cindric joins him on the front row. Kyle Larson is the post-qualifying favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +900 odds. Defending race winner William Byron follows at +1000 alongside Logano and Ryan Blaney. Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are all +1200.

Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup