What time is the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 19 with the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 260 laps and usually lasts just at three and a half hours.

The first stage of the race is 60 laps. The second and final stages will each be 100 laps. Last year’s winner was William Byron, who finished in 3:57:14. He heads into this race winning the last two races. Ryan Blaney won in 3:27:41 in 2021, and Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag in 3:30:03 in 2020.

Joey Logano claimed pole position for Sunday’s race and Austin Cindric joins him on the front row. Kyle Larson is the post-qualifying favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +900 odds. Defending race winner William Byron follows at +1000 alongside Logano and Ryan Blaney. Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are all +1200.

Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup

2023 Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Joey Logano 22
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Ryan Blaney 12
4 Brad Keselowski 6
5 Aric Almirola 10
6 Kevin Harvick 4
7 Chris Buescher 17
8 Chase Briscoe 14
9 Kyle Larson 5
10 Christopher Bell 20
11 Kyle Busch 8
12 William Byron 24
13 Michael McDowell 34
14 Austin Dillon 3
15 Alex Bowman 48
16 Denny Hamlin 11
17 Tyler Reddick 45
18 Ross Chastain 1
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 Justin Haley 31
21 Josh Berry 9
22 Noah Gragson 42
23 Todd Gilliland 38
24 Ryan Preece 41
25 Daniel Suarez 99
26 Ty Dillon 77
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Martin Truex Jr 19
30 A.J. Allmendinger 16
31 Corey Lajoie 7
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Harrison Burton 21
34 J.J. Yeley 15
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 B.J. McLeod 78

