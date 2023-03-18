 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch RAPTOR 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch RAPTOR 250 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Busch (#10 Kaulig Racing LA Golf Chevrolet) and Joe Graf Jr (#19 Joe Gibbs Racing CoverSeal Toyota) race down the front stretch during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on March 4, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta, Georgia this weekend for the 2023 RAPTOR 250. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, March 18. The race begins at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 163 laps around the 1.54-mile circuit. The first two stages are each 40 laps. The third and final stage will increase to 83 laps. Last year’s winner was Ty Gibbs. He won in 2:36:39 as the race went into nine laps of overtime to find a winner. Gibbs isn’t currently included in this year’s race field, so we won’t have a back-to-back winner.

Ahead of qualifying on Friday, Austin Hill has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook of winning the 2023 RAPTOR 250. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Justin Haley (+800), Justin Allgaier (+900), John Hunter Nemechek (+900) and Josh Berry (+1000).

How to watch the RAPTOR 250

Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the RAPTOR 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

RAPTOR 250 starting lineup

2023 RAPTOR 250 Xfinity Series starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sammy Smith 18
2 John H. Nemechek 20
3 Austin Hill 21
4 Ryan Truex 19
5 Riley Herbst 98
6 Chandler Smith 16
7 Sheldon Creed 2
8 Cole Custer 0
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Sam Mayer 1
11 Daniel Hemric 11
12 Brett Moffitt 25
13 Parker Kligerman 48
14 Ryan Sieg 39
15 Anthony Alfredo 78
16 Jeb Burton 27
17 Parker Retzlaff 31
18 Justin Haley 10
19 Justin Allgaier 7
20 Kyle Weatherman 2
21 Brandon Jones 9
22 Josh Williams 92
23 Jeremy Clements 51
24 Ryan Ellis 43
25 Connor Mosack 24
26 Kyle Sieg 28
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Kaz Grala 26
29 Brennan Poole 6
30 Sage Karam 45
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
32 Patrick Emerling 53
33 Joey Gase 35
34 Garrett Smithley 4
35 Gray Gaulding 8
36 Blaine Perkins 7
37 Chad Chastain 91
38 Caesar Bacarella 66

More From DraftKings Nation