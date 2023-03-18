How to watch RAPTOR 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta, Georgia this weekend for the 2023 RAPTOR 250. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, March 18. The race begins at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.
The race is 163 laps around the 1.54-mile circuit. The first two stages are each 40 laps. The third and final stage will increase to 83 laps. Last year’s winner was Ty Gibbs. He won in 2:36:39 as the race went into nine laps of overtime to find a winner. Gibbs isn’t currently included in this year’s race field, so we won’t have a back-to-back winner.
Ahead of qualifying on Friday, Austin Hill has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook of winning the 2023 RAPTOR 250. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Justin Haley (+800), Justin Allgaier (+900), John Hunter Nemechek (+900) and Josh Berry (+1000).
How to watch the RAPTOR 250
Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live
Live streaming the RAPTOR 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
RAPTOR 250 starting lineup
2023 RAPTOR 250 Xfinity Series starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Sammy Smith
|18
|2
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|3
|Austin Hill
|21
|4
|Ryan Truex
|19
|5
|Riley Herbst
|98
|6
|Chandler Smith
|16
|7
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|8
|Cole Custer
|0
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Sam Mayer
|1
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|12
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|13
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|14
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|15
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|16
|Jeb Burton
|27
|17
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|18
|Justin Haley
|10
|19
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|20
|Kyle Weatherman
|2
|21
|Brandon Jones
|9
|22
|Josh Williams
|92
|23
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|24
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|25
|Connor Mosack
|24
|26
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|27
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|28
|Kaz Grala
|26
|29
|Brennan Poole
|6
|30
|Sage Karam
|45
|31
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|44
|32
|Patrick Emerling
|53
|33
|Joey Gase
|35
|34
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|35
|Gray Gaulding
|8
|36
|Blaine Perkins
|7
|37
|Chad Chastain
|91
|38
|Caesar Bacarella
|66