How to watch RAPTOR 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta, Georgia this weekend for the 2023 RAPTOR 250. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, March 18. The race begins at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 163 laps around the 1.54-mile circuit. The first two stages are each 40 laps. The third and final stage will increase to 83 laps. Last year’s winner was Ty Gibbs. He won in 2:36:39 as the race went into nine laps of overtime to find a winner. Gibbs isn’t currently included in this year’s race field, so we won’t have a back-to-back winner.

Ahead of qualifying on Friday, Austin Hill has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook of winning the 2023 RAPTOR 250. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Justin Haley (+800), Justin Allgaier (+900), John Hunter Nemechek (+900) and Josh Berry (+1000).

How to watch the RAPTOR 250

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the RAPTOR 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

RAPTOR 250 starting lineup