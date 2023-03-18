What time is the 2023 RAPTOR 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 18 with the RAPTOR 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live. The race is 163 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours.

The first two stages of the race are each 40 laps. The third and final stage is increased to 83 laps. Last year’s race had to go into overtime. It took nine extra laps for Ty Gibbs to come away with a win. In total, the race lasted 2:36:39. Justin Allgaier won with a time of 2:10:50 in 2021. A.J. Allmendinger took the checkered flag in 2:02:37 in 2020.

Ahead of qualifying on Friday, Austin Hill has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook of winning the 2023 RAPTOR 250. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Justin Haley (+800), Allgaier (+900), John Hunter Nemechek (+900) and Josh Berry (+1000).

RAPTOR 250 starting lineup