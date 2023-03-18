 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 RAPTOR 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 RAPTOR 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Teddy Ricketson
Josh Williams (#92 DGM Racing Call 811/Alloy Employer Chevrolet) and Parker Retzlaff (#31 Jordan Anderson Racing FUNKAWAY Chevrolet) race onto the front stretch during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on March 4, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 18 with the RAPTOR 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live. The race is 163 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours.

The first two stages of the race are each 40 laps. The third and final stage is increased to 83 laps. Last year’s race had to go into overtime. It took nine extra laps for Ty Gibbs to come away with a win. In total, the race lasted 2:36:39. Justin Allgaier won with a time of 2:10:50 in 2021. A.J. Allmendinger took the checkered flag in 2:02:37 in 2020.

Ahead of qualifying on Friday, Austin Hill has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook of winning the 2023 RAPTOR 250. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Justin Haley (+800), Allgaier (+900), John Hunter Nemechek (+900) and Josh Berry (+1000).

RAPTOR 250 starting lineup

2023 RAPTOR 250 Xfinity Series starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sammy Smith 18
2 John H. Nemechek 20
3 Austin Hill 21
4 Ryan Truex 19
5 Riley Herbst 98
6 Chandler Smith 16
7 Sheldon Creed 2
8 Cole Custer 0
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Sam Mayer 1
11 Daniel Hemric 11
12 Brett Moffitt 25
13 Parker Kligerman 48
14 Ryan Sieg 39
15 Anthony Alfredo 78
16 Jeb Burton 27
17 Parker Retzlaff 31
18 Justin Haley 10
19 Justin Allgaier 7
20 Kyle Weatherman 2
21 Brandon Jones 9
22 Josh Williams 92
23 Jeremy Clements 51
24 Ryan Ellis 43
25 Connor Mosack 24
26 Kyle Sieg 28
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Kaz Grala 26
29 Brennan Poole 6
30 Sage Karam 45
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
32 Patrick Emerling 53
33 Joey Gase 35
34 Garrett Smithley 4
35 Gray Gaulding 8
36 Blaine Perkins 7
37 Chad Chastain 91
38 Caesar Bacarella 66

