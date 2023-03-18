How and what to watch for San Diego State vs. Alabama in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will conclude on Friday, March 24 and will feature a matchup between the No. 5 San Diego Aztecs and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. This South Region semifinal will take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 24

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Odds

Spread: Alabama -6

Total: 143.5

Moneyline: Alabama -260, San Diego State +220

No. 5 San Diego State 29-6 (15-3 MWC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Charleston 63-57

Second Round: Defeated No. 13 Furman 75-52

KenPom rating: 15 Overall, 71 Offense, 5 Defense

Leading scorer: Matt Bradley (13.1 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Holding opponents to 32.1% shooting in NCAA Tournament

San Diego State was dominant its second round matchup against Furman on Saturday, running the Paladins off the floor in a 23-point rout. The Aztecs suffocated them defensively and blew them off the glass by out-rebounding them 41-25. Micah Parrish came off the bench to lead with 16 points and six rebounds.

No. 1 Alabama 31-5 (16-2 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Texas A&M-CC 96-75

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 Maryland 73-51

KenPom rating: 3 Overall, 18 Offense, 3 Defense

Leading scorer: Brandon Miller (19.1 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Holding opponents to nation-low 41% shooting from two.

Alabama has looked the part as the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament so far and put that on display against Maryland on Saturday. Leading by five early in the second half, the Crimson Tide stepped on the gas and ran away from the Terrapins down the stretch. Jahvon Quinerly led the way with 22 points.