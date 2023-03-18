 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does Furman vs. San Diego State start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for No. 13 Furman vs. No. 5 San Diego State in the second round of 2023 March Madness.

By Grace McDermott
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Furman vs Virginia Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Furman Paladins take on the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18. San Diego State enters as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 13 Furman vs. No. 5 San Diego State

Date: Saturday, March 18
Start time: 12:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live

The Furman Paladins hung in there, even when it looked like all hope was lost, and an ill-timed turnover from Virginia sealed their fate. In the tournament for the first time since 1980, the Paladins were solid from the free-throw line and recorded 35.7% shooting from the perimeter. Not to be underestimated, Furman has the ninth-highest-scoring offense in the nation. San Diego State held on against a messy Charleston performance, helped on by the Cougars’ terrible performance from the three-point line. The Aztecs recorded seven blocks but struggled on the perimeter.

