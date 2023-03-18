What time does Furman vs. San Diego State start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 13 Furman Paladins take on the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18. San Diego State enters as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 13 Furman vs. No. 5 San Diego State

Date: Saturday, March 18

Start time: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

The Furman Paladins hung in there, even when it looked like all hope was lost, and an ill-timed turnover from Virginia sealed their fate. In the tournament for the first time since 1980, the Paladins were solid from the free-throw line and recorded 35.7% shooting from the perimeter. Not to be underestimated, Furman has the ninth-highest-scoring offense in the nation. San Diego State held on against a messy Charleston performance, helped on by the Cougars’ terrible performance from the three-point line. The Aztecs recorded seven blocks but struggled on the perimeter.