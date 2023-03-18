What time does No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 1 Alabama start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 8 Maryland Terrapins take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18. Alabama enters as a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 1 Alabama

Date: Saturday, March 18

Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

The Maryland Terrapins dug themselves out of several big holes in an inconsistent but tough performance against West Virginia. The Terps were 51.1% from the field but struggled to protect the ball, running up turnover numbers. Alabama dominated 16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, led by Nick Pringle and Mark Sears. Bama’s depth was showcased in this matchup, with 10 different players seeing minutes on the court in the double digits.