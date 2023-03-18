What time does Missouri vs. Princeton start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 15 Princeton Tigers take on the No. 7 Missouri Tigers in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18. Mizzou enters as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Date: Saturday, March 18

Start time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

It’s a Tiger-on-Tiger matchup this round after Princeton shocked Arizona, returning from a 10-point deficit with consistent shooting and taking the lead with two minutes remaining in the game. They defended Arizona well under the basket and are certainly not to be overlooked.

Mizzou held off Utah State as an underdog despite their higher seed and got hot from the three-point line to pull away toward the end of the game. They were led by D’Moi Hodge and Kobe Brown and shot 50.9% from the field and 40% from the perimeter.