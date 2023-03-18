What time does Kansas vs. Arkansas start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18. Kansas enters as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas

Date: Saturday, March 18

Start time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Kansas allowed Howard to hang around for much of the first half but pulled away in the second half to cover the 22-point spread. They were led by Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick on offense, who combined for 39 points.

Arkansas held off Illinois, keeping a consistent, if small, lead for nearly the entire game and avoiding a last-minute comeback attempt from the Illini. The Hogs out-rebounded Illinois and shot 38.1% from the field.