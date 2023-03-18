 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does Kansas vs. Arkansas start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Kansas vs. Arkansas in the second round of 2023 March Madness.

By Grace McDermott
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18. Kansas enters as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas

Date: Saturday, March 18
Start time: 5:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live

Kansas allowed Howard to hang around for much of the first half but pulled away in the second half to cover the 22-point spread. They were led by Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick on offense, who combined for 39 points.

Arkansas held off Illinois, keeping a consistent, if small, lead for nearly the entire game and avoiding a last-minute comeback attempt from the Illini. The Hogs out-rebounded Illinois and shot 38.1% from the field.

