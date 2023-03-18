What time does Duke vs. Tennessee start in Second Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Second Round gets underway on Saturday, March 18. The second matchup of the day will be No. 5 Duke taking on No. 4 Tennessee. This game is part of the East Region and will be played at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below we take a look at the start time and where you can watch this matchup.

2023 March Madness: No. 5 Duke vs. No. 4 Tennessee

Date: Saturday, March 18

Start time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

The Duke Blue Devils (27-8, 14-6 ACC) have been playing their best basketball as of late. After winning the ACC Tournament, Duke won their First Round matchup handily against Oral Roberts. And that was a matchup some people thought could be an upset. The Blue Devils are at full health and look like one of the best teams in college basketball. There is a real chance they make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

It was a tough stretch for the Tennessee Volunteers (24-10, 11-7 SEC) to finish the season. They lost their point guard Zakai Zeigler to a torn ACL which was a huge blow to that team. In the first round, they were able to take down the Louisiana Rain’ Cajuns, but they did not play that well. They will have their hands full on both sides of the court. Tennessee will need Santiago Vescovi to step up in this matchup. He scored just three points against Louisiana.