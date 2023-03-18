What time does Auburn vs. Houston start in Second Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Second Round gets underway on Saturday, March 18. The fifth matchup of the day will be No. 9 Auburn taking on No. 1 Auburn. This game is part of the Midwest Region and will be played at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Below we take a look at the start time and where you can watch this matchup.

2023 March Madness: No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 1 Houston

Date: Saturday, March 18

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

The Auburn Tigers (21-12, 10-8 SEC) had a disappointing season looking at their expectations. However, they looked great in their First Round matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Johni Broome will have to have a big game as Houston is one of the best defensive teams in the country. Bruce Pearl has a ton of NCAA Tournament experience and an upset here would not surprise.

A big question with the Houston Cougars (32-3, 17-1 AAC) is what is the status of Marcus Sasser. Heading into the tournament, we didn't know much but he seemed like he wanted to play. In the first half against Northern Kentucky, he reaggravated the groin injury he was dealing with before. It has not yet been reported whether he will play or not Saturday, but without him, this Houston team will be in trouble.