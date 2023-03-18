What time does Northwestern vs. UCLA start in Second Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Second Round gets underway on Saturday, March 18. The second to last matchup of the day will be No. 7 Northwestern taking on No. 2 UCLA. This game is part of the West Region and will be played at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Below we take a look at the start time and where you can watch this matchup.

2023 March Madness: No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 2 UCLA

Date: Saturday, March 18

Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

The Northwestern Huskies had a rollercoaster of a season, but it was one of their best since head coach Chris Collins took over. Boo Buie and Chase Audige combined for one of the best backcourts in the Big Ten and have carried this team to this point. In the first round, they took down Boise State in a tight matchup. They will need to shoot better if they want a chance at pulling off the second-round upset.

Since Mick Cronin took over for the UCLA Bruins, they have been phenomenal. Tyler Campbell and Jaime Jaquez have tons of experience and could take this team on a long run in the NCAA Tournament. They have some questions down low, but their guard play is what they’ve thrived on all season. Jaylen Clark going down with a season-ending injury was tough, but they have some other guys who can step up in his place.