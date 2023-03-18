What time does Penn State vs. Texas start in Second Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Second Round gets underway on Saturday, March 18. The sixth matchup of the day will be No. 10 Penn State taking on No. 2 Texas. This game is part of the Midwest Region and will be played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Below we take a look at the start time and where you can watch this matchup.

2023 March Madness: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 2 Texas

Date: Saturday, March 18

Start time: 7:45

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

The Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13, 10-10 Big Ten) are one of the hottest teams in the NCAA Tournament. They shoot the three-pointer so well and will make it as far as that can take them. Jalen Pickett is one of the best point guards in the country, while Andrew Funk is making a name for himself as he went 8-10 from beyond the arc in the First Round.

In the middle of the season, the Texas Longhorns had a rough stretch including Chris Beard getting fired. They have completely turned things around since then and look like the team that everybody thought they would be. Marcus Carr is an experienced guard that can lead them far, while Dylan Disu has been playing phenomenally as of late. This is not a team that you want to play in the NCAA Tournament.