NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Saturday, March 18

As soon as the Round of 64 is over, the Round of 32 begins. We won’t have to wait long to see some of our first round favorites take the court again as they face off on Saturday, March 18. Can No. 13 Furman or No. 15 Princeton continue their Cinderella runs to the Sweet Sixteen? Will No. 1 Houston survive another close call?

The games will tip off at 12:10 p.m. ET on Saturday with San Diego State vs. Furman and run through the final matchup of the day, Alabama vs, Maryland, at 9:40 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the full Saturday TV schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament as we bid a fond farewell to truTV for another year. All times are ET.

March Madness TV schedule: Saturday, March 18

12:10 p.m. — No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman — CBS

2:40 p.m. — No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke — CBS

5:15 p.m. — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas — CBS

6:10 p.m. — No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 15 Princeton — TNT

7:10 p.m. — No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn — TBS

7:45 p.m. — No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State — CBS

8:40 p.m. — No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Northwestern — TNT

9:40 p.m. — No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland — TBS