Which double-digit seeds are still in the NCAA Tournament heading into Sweet 16?

We take a look at which double-digit seeds survived the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and will look to advance.

Princeton v Missouri
Jacob O’Connell of the Princeton Tigers reacts after the 78-63 victory over the Missouri Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 18, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
It’s rare to see double-digit seeds advance past the first weekend in the NCAA tournament but that doesn’t mean these pesky teams can’t get to the Sweet 16. In recent years, double-digit seeds have become trendy picks as they continue to push the supposed top teams in close contests throughout the first two rounds.

We’ll be tracking all the double-digit seeds as they look to make some noise in the Big Dance. Here are the teams that have advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

Double-digit seeds advancing to Sweet 16

No. 15 Princeton

First Round: Defeated No. 2 Arizona 59-55
Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Missouri 78-63

