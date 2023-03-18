Which double-digit seeds are still in the NCAA Tournament heading into Sweet 16?

It’s rare to see double-digit seeds advance past the first weekend in the NCAA tournament but that doesn’t mean these pesky teams can’t get to the Sweet 16. In recent years, double-digit seeds have become trendy picks as they continue to push the supposed top teams in close contests throughout the first two rounds.

We’ll be tracking all the double-digit seeds as they look to make some noise in the Big Dance. Here are the teams that have advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

Double-digit seeds advancing to Sweet 16

No. 15 Princeton

First Round: Defeated No. 2 Arizona 59-55

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Missouri 78-63