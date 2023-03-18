When was last time San Diego State was in Sweet 16?

The Show has returned to the Sweet 16, as the San Diego State Aztecs are back in the regional semifinals after a 75-52 win over the Furman Paladins in the Round of 32 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time San Diego State was in Sweet 16

Under previous head coach Steve Fisher, the last time the Aztecs made it to the second weekend of March Madness was in 2014. That team was a No. 4 seed and got past WAC Champion New Mexico State 73-69 in overtime, as well as Summit champs North Dakota State 63-44, to reach the regional. It was only a 70-64 loss to Arizona in the Sweet 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim that sent them home.

This is the third appearance for the Aztecs in the Regional Semifinals, who have also made this far in 2011 and 2014. They will be in search of the schools first Elite Eight in 15 NCAA Tournament appearances next Friday at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.