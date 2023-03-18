When was last time Tennessee was in Sweet 16?

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers have advanced to the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament following a 65-52 win over No. 4 Duke in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

With the win comes a trip to Madison Square Garden for the Sweet 16 on March 23.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Tennessee was in Sweet 16

The last time the Vols made the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament was 2019, when after beating Colgate and Iowa, they fell to Purdue in the Regional Semifinals. That team was 31-6, 15-3 in the SEC, and finished sixth in the final AP Poll.

Overall its the eighth appearance in the regional weekend for the Vols, who have also gone this far in 1967, 1981, 2000, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2019, and now 2023. But amazingly Tennessee has never reached a Final Four.

With a regional semifinal matchup against either Fairleigh Dickinson or Florida Atlantic in which they’ll be strongly favored, it’s probably as good an opportunity as any for that piece of history to go to the dustbin.