When was the last time Arkansas was in the Sweet 16?

The Hogs have done it yet again, and this time in style as the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks have knocked off the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks 72-71 in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

And a team with a deep and rich basketball tradition has now found new life with a physical, relentless style under Eric Musselman.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Arkansas was in Sweet 16

You have to go all the way back to 2022 to find the last time the Hogs made the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

This is the fourteenth appearance for the team from Fayetteville in the Regional Semifinals: The years were 1958, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1983, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2021, 2022, and now 2023. The Hogs have made the Elite Eight the last two seasons under head coach Eric Musselman as well, but the program hasn’t been to the Final Four since the days of Nolan Richardson and Corliss Williamson in 1995.