When was the last time Texas was in Sweet 16?

The Texas Longhorns are headed to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They took down No. 10 Penn State 71-66 in the second round. Forward Dylan Disu finished with a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds to help the Longhorns advance.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Texas was in Sweet 16

Texas last made the Sweet 16 in 2008. They entered the NCAA Tournament as a 2-seed and demolished Austin Peay by 20 points in the first round. The Longhorns escaped a scare by No. 7 Miami, advancing with the 75-72 victory. Texas faced a tough 3-seed Stanford team in the Sweet Sixteen and blew them out by 20 in what turned out to be a lopsided matchup. They advanced to face No. 1 Memphis in the Elite Eight, but that is where their momentum stopped in an 85-67 loss.Texas is still looking for its first NCAA Tournament championship in program history but will first concentrate on advancing to the Elite Eight for just the fourth time in the last 32 years.

The Horns have reached this level of the NCAA Tournament a total of 11 times; 1960, 1963, 1972, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, and now 2023.