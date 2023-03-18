When was the last time UCLA was in Sweet 16?

It came down to the wire, but 2-seed UCLA is headed to the Sweet Sixteen. They blew past UNC Asheville in the first round but had a tough matchup with 7-seeded Northwestern in the second. The Bruins escaped with the 68-63 victory to advance. Senior guard Jamie Jaquez Jr. was his usual reliable self finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time UCLA was in Sweet 16

The Bruins will be headed to the Sweet Sixteen for the third year in a row. They entered last year’s tournament as a 4-seed after a 25-7 overall record. UCLA had a scare in the first round against the 13-seed Akron Zips. They pulled out the late 57-53 victory to advance. They matched up with the 5-seed St. Mary’s in the second round. This matchup was easier on the Bruins, and they secured the 72-56 win. Finally, they took on No. 8 North Carolina in the Sweet 16. The Tar Heels had already upset No. 1 Baylor in the second round and continued their momentum against UCLA. The Bruins lost 73-66.

UCLA still holds the record for NCAA Tournament Championships with 11 but hasn’t cut down the nets since 1995.