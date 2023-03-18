How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 39

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 39 Saturday. The club are in a great position to achieve promotion and will need a win to maintain a four-point gap with Notts County. Here’s how fans can tune in to the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Bromley

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham continue to get wins in the league, and they have no other competitions to worry about. This is beneficial for the club, as it means they can consistently play their best lineups in league games without worrying about fatigue. Wrexham do have one match remaining against Notts County, but they have created some margin for error as long as they win the rest of their matches.

Bromley enter this contest off a 3-0 loss to York City. Bromley’s 1-1 draw with Notts County might be the key result in helping Wrexham achieve promotion at the end of the season.

These two sides met on January 10, with Wrexham winning 2-1.