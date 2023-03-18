Kawhi Leonard, Jalen Brunson, Kyle Lowry headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 18

We have eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with action getting started early and just one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 18
Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson (foot) - questionable
If Brunson plays, he’ll be making a return after missing five out of the last six games. If he remains out, Immanuel Quickley will continue to start for New York.
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Jalen Suggs (concussion) - OUT
This is tough because Suggs was playing well lately. Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz will headline the guard rotation Saturday.
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT
It’s a back-to-back set for LA, so Leonard is out for the first game. Paul George will be the focal point for the Clippers offensively.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers
Joel Embiid (injury management) - TBD
James Harden (injury management) - TBD
Tyrese Maxey (injury management) - TBD
Jalen McDaniels (hip) - questionable
We’ll see how Philly plays this on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors
Rudy Gobert (ankle) - TBD
Naz Reid (calf) - TBD
Anthony Edwards (ankle) - TBD
Edwards suffered his injury Friday and will likely sit. Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince would have a bigger role if that happens. If either big man sits, Luka Garza should see solid minutes in this rotation.
Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma (knee) - TBD
We’ll see if Kuzma plays on the second night of a back-to-back set. If he sits, that means more shots for Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.
Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls
Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable
If Lowry doesn’t play, Gabe Vincent will see more minutes at point guard. Tyler Herro will also get touches as a creator.
DeMar DeRozan (injury management) - TBD
Zach LaVine (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see if the Bulls guards play on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Stephen Curry (thumb) - TBD
Kevon Looney (back) - TBD
Draymond Green (technicals) - available
Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD
Green should be back in after serving his suspension Friday. We’ll see how the other guys are handled later in the day.
Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz
Jayson Tatum (hip) - TBD
Marcus Smart (illness) - TBD
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) - TBD
Al Horford (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Celtics play this. Horford and Brogdon are the most likely candidates to sit this one.
Jordan Clarkson (finger) - questionable
Ochai Agbaji is going to see heavy minutes for Utah regardless of Clarkson’s status.