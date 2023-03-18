Kawhi Leonard, Jalen Brunson, Kyle Lowry headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 18

We have eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with action getting started early and just one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 18

Jalen Brunson (foot) - questionable

If Brunson plays, he’ll be making a return after missing five out of the last six games. If he remains out, Immanuel Quickley will continue to start for New York.

Jalen Suggs (concussion) - OUT

This is tough because Suggs was playing well lately. Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz will headline the guard rotation Saturday.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT

It’s a back-to-back set for LA, so Leonard is out for the first game. Paul George will be the focal point for the Clippers offensively.

Joel Embiid (injury management) - TBD

James Harden (injury management) - TBD

Tyrese Maxey (injury management) - TBD

Jalen McDaniels (hip) - questionable

We’ll see how Philly plays this on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Rudy Gobert (ankle) - TBD

Naz Reid (calf) - TBD

Anthony Edwards (ankle) - TBD

Edwards suffered his injury Friday and will likely sit. Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince would have a bigger role if that happens. If either big man sits, Luka Garza should see solid minutes in this rotation.

Kyle Kuzma (knee) - TBD

We’ll see if Kuzma plays on the second night of a back-to-back set. If he sits, that means more shots for Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable

If Lowry doesn’t play, Gabe Vincent will see more minutes at point guard. Tyler Herro will also get touches as a creator.

DeMar DeRozan (injury management) - TBD

Zach LaVine (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see if the Bulls guards play on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Stephen Curry (thumb) - TBD

Kevon Looney (back) - TBD

Draymond Green (technicals) - available

Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD

Green should be back in after serving his suspension Friday. We’ll see how the other guys are handled later in the day.

Jayson Tatum (hip) - TBD

Marcus Smart (illness) - TBD

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) - TBD

Al Horford (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Celtics play this. Horford and Brogdon are the most likely candidates to sit this one.

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - questionable

Ochai Agbaji is going to see heavy minutes for Utah regardless of Clarkson’s status.