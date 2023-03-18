 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kawhi Leonard, Jalen Brunson, Kyle Lowry headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 18

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Satuday, March 18 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v LA Clippers
Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers moves the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on March 15, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

We have eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with action getting started early and just one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 18

Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson (foot) - questionable

If Brunson plays, he’ll be making a return after missing five out of the last six games. If he remains out, Immanuel Quickley will continue to start for New York.

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Jalen Suggs (concussion) - OUT

This is tough because Suggs was playing well lately. Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz will headline the guard rotation Saturday.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT

It’s a back-to-back set for LA, so Leonard is out for the first game. Paul George will be the focal point for the Clippers offensively.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Joel Embiid (injury management) - TBD
James Harden (injury management) - TBD
Tyrese Maxey (injury management) - TBD
Jalen McDaniels (hip) - questionable

We’ll see how Philly plays this on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors

Rudy Gobert (ankle) - TBD
Naz Reid (calf) - TBD
Anthony Edwards (ankle) - TBD

Edwards suffered his injury Friday and will likely sit. Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince would have a bigger role if that happens. If either big man sits, Luka Garza should see solid minutes in this rotation.

Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma (knee) - TBD

We’ll see if Kuzma plays on the second night of a back-to-back set. If he sits, that means more shots for Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls

Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable

If Lowry doesn’t play, Gabe Vincent will see more minutes at point guard. Tyler Herro will also get touches as a creator.

DeMar DeRozan (injury management) - TBD
Zach LaVine (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see if the Bulls guards play on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Stephen Curry (thumb) - TBD
Kevon Looney (back) - TBD
Draymond Green (technicals) - available
Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD

Green should be back in after serving his suspension Friday. We’ll see how the other guys are handled later in the day.

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz

Jayson Tatum (hip) - TBD
Marcus Smart (illness) - TBD
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) - TBD
Al Horford (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Celtics play this. Horford and Brogdon are the most likely candidates to sit this one.

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - questionable

Ochai Agbaji is going to see heavy minutes for Utah regardless of Clarkson’s status.

More From DraftKings Nation