DraftKings bettor placed $33,000 on Fairleigh Dickinson ML during Friday’s upset

The No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights weren’t the only ones who won big on Friday with their historic victory over top-seeded Purdue. FDU moneyline bettors who took the Knights ahead of the game and in-game on long odds had their risks pay off — some more than others.

One bettor placed an in-game bet at DraftKings Sportsbook on the FDU moneyline at +1500. How much did he wager, you ask? Just a light $33,000.

Friend of mine pic.twitter.com/fR09sF7ATw — Zach Koval (@zachkoval) March 18, 2023

The bettor won $528,000 on the risk as Fairleigh Dickinson shut Purdue down and pulled ahead in the final minutes, becoming just the second No. 16 seed in March Madness history to advance to the second round.

Fairleigh Dickinson will face the No. 9 FAU Owls in the second round, where they enter as 13.5-point underdogs with a +550 moneyline. Will the Knights become the first No. 16 seed in tournament history to reach the Sweet Sixteen this year?