Who is Vanderbilt playing in quarterfinals of 2023 NIT, where will game take place?

The Vanderbilt Commodores defeated the Michigan Wolverines 66-65 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday afternoon to advance to the quarterfinals. Michigan had built up an eight-point lead late in the second half before Vandy went on a run to cut the lead down. Tyrin Lawrence hit the game-winning layup with 11 seconds left and Michigan was unable to capitalize and win on the last possession.

2023 NIT bracket

Who is Vanderbilt playing in quarterfinals? Where will the game take place?

The ‘Dores will face either UAB or Morehead State in the quarters of the NIT on March 21 or 22. Morehead State and UAB face each other on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+. UAB is a heavy favorite in the contest at -14 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook.