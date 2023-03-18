Who is San Diego State playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs took care of the No. 13 Furman Paladins Saturday in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament, booking a trip to the Sweet 16. The Aztecs are the first team in the Sweet 16 this year. Here’s a look at who they will face in that round next week.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is San Diego State playing in Sweet 16?

The Aztecs will face the winner of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place next Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

This will mark the first time San Diego State has faced either of the two teams. The Aztecs have twice been to the Sweet 16, earning a spot in 2011 and 2014. They have never advanced beyond that round.