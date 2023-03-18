Who is Alabama playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

In a season of controversy with plenty of issues off the court, the No. 1 seed Alabama will head to the Sweet 16 following their blowout win over the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

But who will they face in the regional semifinal?

Who is Alabama playing in Sweet 16?

The No. 1 Crimson Tide will face the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Friday, March 24 at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday, as will the TV network.

Louisville is 6-3 in the basketball history between the schools, but they haven’t taken the hardwood together since November of 2000, a 100-71 win for the Crimson Tide. Overall in the series, UL leads 6-3.