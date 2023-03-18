Who is Tennessee playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers are headed to the Sweet 16. The Vols beat the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils in convincing fashion 65-52 in the second round. Tennessee beat Louisiana 58-55 in the first round.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Tennessee playing in Sweet 16?

The Volunteers will face the winner of the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Thursday, March 23 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

The Vols have little experience against either potential Sweet 16 opponent. They have never played Fairleigh Dickinson, although the Knights have played Tennessee Tech — so, they’ve got that going for them. Tennessee has played Florida Atlantic once, facing off in a non-conference game in December 2015. The Vols won 81-62.