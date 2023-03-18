 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is Arkansas playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Arkansas pulled the upset and won their second round matchup to advance to the Sweet 16. We take a look at who their next opponent will be in 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Wells Fargo Arena. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks have done it in March yet again, and have shocked the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks 72-71 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Arkansas playing in Sweet 16?

The Razorbacks will face the winner of the No. 4 UConn Huskies vs. the No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Thursday, March 23 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

Arkansas has never played Saint Mary’s, but has played Connecticut four times. The Razorbacks are 1-3 all-time in the series. Most recently, Arkansas won a 2017 non-conference game. Their first matchup came back in the 1997 NIT. They faced off in the third-place game and UConn won 74-64.

