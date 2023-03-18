Who is Arkansas playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks have done it in March yet again, and have shocked the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks 72-71 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Arkansas playing in Sweet 16?

The Razorbacks will face the winner of the No. 4 UConn Huskies vs. the No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Thursday, March 23 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

Arkansas has never played Saint Mary’s, but has played Connecticut four times. The Razorbacks are 1-3 all-time in the series. Most recently, Arkansas won a 2017 non-conference game. Their first matchup came back in the 1997 NIT. They faced off in the third-place game and UConn won 74-64.