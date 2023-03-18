Who is Texas playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Despite needing to hold off a late surge, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns beat the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions 71-66 in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

And despite a season full of turbulence and a fired coach, the Horns rallied to reach the regional semifinal.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Texas playing in Sweet 16?

The Longhorns will face the winner of the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers vs. the No. 11 Pitt Panthers in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Friday, March 24 at T-Mobile Center. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

The Horns and Muskies have only played once, a 78-76 win for the burnt orange on March 24, 2019. But in a bit of a surprise, Texas and Pitt have never faced off on a basketball court. The Longhorns will look to win both sides of a Keystone State rivalry with a win on Friday.