Who is Texas playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Texas has won their second round matchup and has advanced to the Sweet 16. We take a look at who their next opponent will be in 2023 March Madness.

Texas Longhorns forward Dillon Mitchell shoots the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Andrew Funk during the second half at Wells Fargo Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Despite needing to hold off a late surge, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns beat the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions 71-66 in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

And despite a season full of turbulence and a fired coach, the Horns rallied to reach the regional semifinal.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Texas playing in Sweet 16?

The Longhorns will face the winner of the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers vs. the No. 11 Pitt Panthers in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Friday, March 24 at T-Mobile Center. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

The Horns and Muskies have only played once, a 78-76 win for the burnt orange on March 24, 2019. But in a bit of a surprise, Texas and Pitt have never faced off on a basketball court. The Longhorns will look to win both sides of a Keystone State rivalry with a win on Friday.

