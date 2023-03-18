Who is Princeton playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

In becoming the third team ever as a No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16, the Ivy League’s Princeton Tigers knocked off the No. 7 Missouri Tigers 78-63 on Saturday in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

It is the first appearance in a regional semifinal for Princeton since 1967.

Who is Princeton playing in Sweet 16?

The Tigers will face the winner of the No. 3 Baylor Bears vs. the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Friday, March 24 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

Princeton has played one game each against Baylor and Creighton in college basketball. They beat Baylor 61-54 in December 1991 and lost to Creighton 63-54 in December 1961.