Opening odds for No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama in 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will conclude on Friday, March 24 and will feature a matchup between the No. 5 San Diego Aztecs and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. This South Region semifinal will take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

Here are the opening odds for that contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama odds

Spread: Alabama -6

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Alabama -255, San Diego State +215

San Diego State (29-6, 15-3 MWC) is in the Sweet 16 for just the third time in program history and got here by defeating Charleston and Furman in the first weekend of the tournament. As expected, the Aztecs have played lockdown defense so far and held both opponents to a combined 32.1% shooting percentage.

Alabama (31-5, 16-2 SEC) has rolled their way to a regular season and tournament championship in the SEC, and knocked off Texas A&M Corpus Christi 96-75 in the first round, while turning back Maryland 73-51 in the second.