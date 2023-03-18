When was the last time an Ivy League team made the Sweet 16?

The No. 15 Princeton Tigers are still dancing, obliterating the No. 7 Missouri Tigers 78-63 in their second round matchup on Saturday. The Tigers have now advanced to the Sweet 16, marking just the sixth time in NCAA Tournament history that an Ivy League team has made it this far.

The last Ivy League team to advance to the Sweet 16 was Cornell in 2010. Led by the senior trio of Ryan Wittman, Jeff Foote, and Louis Dale, the Big Red clinched its third consecutive Ivy League title and third straight trip to the big dance. As a 12-seed, the team opened the tournament by clipping five-seed Temple 78-65 in round one before torching four-seed Wisconsin 87-69 in round two. Their good fortune would run out in the Sweet 16 as they fell 62-45 to a top-seeded Kentucky team led by DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, and Eric Bledsoe.

As for Princeton, this marks the program’s first Sweet 16 bid since 1967. The Tigers will face either No. 3 Baylor or No. 6 Creighton in the South Region semis at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, next Friday.