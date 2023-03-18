 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

David Singleton injured for UCLA in NCAA Tournament game vs. Northwestern

The Bruins guard looks to have suffered a brutal ankle injury in the closing seconds of the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

By Nick Simon
UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton controls the ball against UNC Asheville Bulldogs guard Caleb Burgess in the first half at Golden 1 Center. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA guard David Singleton sustained an ankle injury in the final minute of the team’s second-round victory over Northwestern on Saturday. He came down on his foot hard and had to be helped off the floor by his teammates. He was able to walk back to the floor for the postgame handshake line, so that’s an early encouraging sign for the Bruins.

Singleton’s status is definitely something to monitor in the coming days as UCLA prepares for its Sweet 16 showdown against either Gonzaga or TCU on Thursday. The senior has played a huge part for the Bruins this season, averaging 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He dropped 11 points in their first-round victory over UNC Asheville on Thursday before putting up five points and six rebounds against Northwestern on Saturday.

UCLA can ill afford any more injuries to its backcourt with Jaylen Clark out for the tournament with an Achilles injury.

More From DraftKings Nation