Who is UCLA playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

With their 68-63 win over the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the UCLA Bruins are headed back to the Sweet 16 once again. The program with the most national championships in college basketball has been here plenty of times before, but who will they face in the regional semifinal?

The Bruins will face the winner of the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Thursday, March 23 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

If it’s TCU, they’ve only played once in their history in a 119-81 win in 1971 at the height of the dominance of John Wooden’s teams.

If it’s Gonzaga, the Bruins and Bulldogs have met multiple times, including in the Final Four in 2021 where Jalen Suggs made an incredible shot to send the Bruins home. Their last meeting was an 83-63 loss to the Zags in November of 2021 in an early-season Las Vegas tournament, and overall the Zags are 5-2 against the Bruins.