When is the World Baseball Classic championship?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is coming to a close. The near month-long tournament that started earlier in March will wrap up on Tuesday, March 21. First pitch from LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida is set for 7 p.m. ET with the game airing on FS1.

2023 World Baseball Classic championship

The United States got off to a slow start as veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright struggled in the first inning. Cuba had bases loaded but was only able to muster up one run from the advantageous situation. The lineup came alive for Team USA as Trea Turner and Paul Goldschmidt both sent balls into the outfield seats. They didn’t give up the lead and advanced to the championship off a 14-2 win.

Japan and Mexico are set to meet in the second semifinal game on Monday, March 20. The winner will face Team USA in Tuesday’s finale. Mexico beat the United States in Pool play, and went on to win Pool C as a result. Japan was the favorite to win the tournament entering play, and matches up well with the U.S. if they are to advance.