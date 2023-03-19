 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Valspar Championship receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Valspar Championship, taking place in Palm Harbor, Florida in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
Valspar Championship - Round Three Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Valspar Championship wraps up on Sunday in Palm Harbor, Florida, buried under the March Madness news but getting exciting nonetheless. Jordan Spieth lost the lead at the end of Round 3 with a bogey on the 18th. Adam Schenk birdied the same hole to pull ahead to -8, just one stroke ahead of Spieth’s and Tommy Fleetwood’s -7. Sam Burns has won the tournament in both of the last two years, finishing at -17 both times. He is T25 after three rounds at -1.

The winner of the Valspar Championship will earn just short of $1.5 million. The total purse is $8.1 million. The runner-up will earn over $800,000. The champion will also earn 500 FedExCup points and 80 Official World Golf Ranking points, and will receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year’s Tournament of Champions.

Spieth heads into the final round as the favorite to win with +280 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Fleetwood follows at +360 and Schenk is +400.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Valspar Championship.

2023 Valspar Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $8,100,000
1st $1,458,000
2nd $882,900
3rd $493,290
4th $396,900
5th $332,100
6th $293,625
7th $273,375
8th $253,125
9th $236,925
10th $220,725
11th $204,525
12th $188,325
13th $172,125
14th $155,925
15th $147,825
16th $139,725
17th $131,625
18th $123,525
19th $115,425
20th $107,325
21st $99,225
22nd $91,125
23rd $84,645
24th $78,165
25th $71,685
26th $65,205
27th $62,775
28th $60,345
29th $57,915
30th $55,485
31st $53,055
32nd $50,625
33rd $48,195
34th $46,170
35th $44,145
36th $42,120
37th $40,095
38th $38,475
39th $36,855
40th $35,235
41st $33,615
42nd $31,995
43rd $30,375
44th $28,755
45th $27,135
46th $25,515
47th $23,895
48th $22,599
49th $21,465
50th $20,817
51st $20,331
52nd $19,845
53rd $19,521
54th $19,197
55th $19,035
56th $18,873
57th $18,711
58th $18,549
59th $18,387
60th $18,225
61st $18,063
62nd $17,901
63rd $17,739
64th $17,577
65th $17,415

