How much will the winner of the Valspar Championship receive in 2023

The Valspar Championship wraps up on Sunday in Palm Harbor, Florida, buried under the March Madness news but getting exciting nonetheless. Jordan Spieth lost the lead at the end of Round 3 with a bogey on the 18th. Adam Schenk birdied the same hole to pull ahead to -8, just one stroke ahead of Spieth’s and Tommy Fleetwood’s -7. Sam Burns has won the tournament in both of the last two years, finishing at -17 both times. He is T25 after three rounds at -1.

The winner of the Valspar Championship will earn just short of $1.5 million. The total purse is $8.1 million. The runner-up will earn over $800,000. The champion will also earn 500 FedExCup points and 80 Official World Golf Ranking points, and will receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year’s Tournament of Champions.

Spieth heads into the final round as the favorite to win with +280 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Fleetwood follows at +360 and Schenk is +400.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Valspar Championship.