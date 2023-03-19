Lazio vs. AS Roma: Picks, predictions, how to watch Derby della Capitale

Lazio will take on AS Roma in the Derby della Capitale Sunday with both teams near the top of the Serie A table. Lazio have won three of their last four and could move up to second in the table depending on what happens with Inter Milan and Juventus. AS Roma are currently in a Europa League spot but are just one point behind AC Milan for the final Champions League place. Roma have won two of their last four matches.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lazio v. AS Roma

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Lazio: +175

Draw: +195

AS Roma: +170

Moneyline pick: Draw +195

The last five matches in this rivalry have all had results, with Lazio taking a 3-2 edge. Both matches in the 2019-20 season ended in a 1-1 draw. Lazio’s 1-0 win in November was the first time since 2017 where the home team lost this contest.

Lazio are the better team on form, grabbing a win over league leaders Napoli a few weeks ago. However, these derby matches tend to be intense and Roma have some motivation with a Champions League position up for grabs. Lazio are still without Ciro Immobile for this match, which will benefit Roma. I expect both sides to play to a draw in this rivalry contest.