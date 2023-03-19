Inter Milan vs. Juventus: Picks, predictions, how to watch Derby d’Italia

The Derby d’Italia will take place Sunday afternoon with Inter Milan battling Juventus in a clash of Italy’s top clubs. Inter Milan sit second in the table 18 points behind league leaders Napoli, so the goal now is to maintain a Champions League spot. Juventus are seventh due to a 15-point deduction for financial violations. If those points were restored, Juventus would be in second place in the league.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Milan v. Juventus

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Inter Milan: +100

Draw: +230

Juventus: +275

Moneyline pick: Inter Milan +100

This is strong value on Inter, who come into this match after holding on in the second leg of their Champions League tie against FC Porto. Juventus also advanced in their Europa League clash and actually did win the previous fixture back in November. These sides are also set to meet in April during the Coppa Italia semifinal round.

Even though Inter have won just two of their last five games and Juventus have won four over that same span, the Milan club has had the edge in this rivalry of late. Inter Milan have won three of the last five derby matches, and should be able to grab three points here.