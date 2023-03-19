Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch El Clasico

El Clasico returns Sunday with Barcelona taking on Real Madrid at Camp Nou. The Catalan club is leading La Liga and if it can get a result in this match, the title race would likely be over. Real Madrid know they have to get this match to have a shot at the league title, although they likely care more about defending their Champions League crown after advancing past the Round of 16 this week.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barcelona v. Real Madrid

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Barcelona: +120

Draw: +235

Real Madrid: +215

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid +215

Real Madrid grabbed a 3-1 win over Barcelona in October but the league leaders notched a 1-0 result in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal tie courtesy of an own goal from Eder Militao. The last six matches between these sides in La Liga play have all had results, with Real Madrid winning on five occasions.

Real Madrid last lost a league game on February 5, while Barcelona had a more recent setback on February 26. Barca’s rising midfielder Pedri is expected to miss this clash, and would be limited even if he did suit up. It looks like Karim Benzema will be available for Los Blancos.

Given the recent string of results and the desperation to maintain a chance at the league title, look for Real Madrid to get a huge road win in El Clasico Sunday and create some tension in Barcelona ahead of the final stretch of the season.